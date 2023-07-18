NEWS

NNPC Raises Fuel Pump Price in Abuja As PMS Soars to ₦617 per Litre

In a concerning development, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced an increase in the fuel pump price in Abuja, with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) now costing ₦617 per litre. The hike in fuel prices comes as a blow to consumers who are already grappling with rising living costs and economic uncertainties.

The surge in fuel prices in Abuja puts an additional strain on consumers who are already facing the challenges of inflation, rising food prices, and limited purchasing power. The increased cost of fuel will likely lead to a ripple effect on the prices of essential goods and services, further burdening the already stretched budgets of households.

The government and relevant authorities must take into account the impact of such price hikes on the citizens and explore measures to mitigate the burden. This may include devising strategies to allete the strain on low-income individuals and implementing targeted subsidies to ensure access to affordable transportation and essential goods.

Source: Channels Television.

