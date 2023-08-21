Nnewi-North Has No General Hospital, Lawmaker Tells Soludo

According to INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPER, the representative for Nnewi-North state constituency in the 8th legislature of Anambra state, Hon. Augustine Onyekachukwu Ike, has expressed his disappointment over the absence of a general hospital in Nnewi, which is the third largest commercial city in the Southeast region of Nigeria.

During an interview with our correspondent at his office in the state assembly complex in Awka, the lawmaker revealed that people in Nnewi are forced to seek medical care in private health facilities where they have to pay exorbitant fees.

He found it astonishing and alarming that a renowned commercial city like Nnewi, often referred to as the Japan of Africa, does not have a functioning government hospital to cater to the healthcare needs of its densely populated area.

Furthermore, the lawmaker expressed his concern about the extremely poor condition of the roads in Nnewi, stating that the city has the worst roads in Anambra state.

Ike emphasized that the popular bank road in Nnewi, as well as all the roads leading to the famous Nkwo-Nnewi automobile market, are in a terrible state and called for significant improvements in the city’s road infrastructure.

Ike mentioned that their area is home to a teaching hospital and several private hospitals at a commercial level. However, the main issue they face is the high population density. In the Southeast, there are three major commercial hubs: Nnewi, Onitsha, and Aba. Among these cities, Nnewi is considered the safest.

Another problem they encounter is the high poverty rate. Although there are private hospitals available, the average earnings of the population are low. Many people from villages come to Nnewi to work in menial jobs and are paid very little, around N15,000 or N20,000.

If someone goes to a private hospital for malaria treatment, it would cost a minimum of N10,000 if they know the doctor. However, going to the teaching hospital may not guarantee survival due to the shortage of doctors, with one doctor for every ten thousand people in Nigeria.

Ike observed that out of ten sick people, seven of them prefer to go to a drug store without a prescription. This is because they cannot wait for treatment at the teaching hospital and cannot afford private clinics. Therefore, they turn to chemists to obtain medication.

The role of the general hospital, according to Ike, is to provide standardized drug administration and cater to a larger number of people at a more affordable price.

The lawmaker stated that he has started discussions with the executive branch of government and the Commissioner for Health assured him that they will hopefully have a functioning general hospital in Nnewi within the next year.

Regarding the issue of roads, the lawmaker also mentioned that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has declared a state of emergency for roads throughout the state.

He confidently stated that Nnewi has the most deteriorated roads, especially in their markets. Ike pointed out that the Nkwo-Nnewi market generates significant revenue for Anambra state, but criticized the extremely poor condition of the roads leading to the market.

He expressed that the bank road, the building materials road, and other roads have been neglected for a long time, and the government has turned a blind eye to the severe damage to roads and other essential facilities in the renowned commercial city.

