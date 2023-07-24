Nnamdi Kanu Was Never In Support Of Monday Sit-At-Home – Lawyer, Mike Ozekhome

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has increased his demand for the cessation of repeated sit-at-home operations in the country’s south-eastern region. In a video obtained by DAILY POST, Kanu talked through one of his lawyers, Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

On Monday, Dan Nwomeh, the Senior Special Assistant, Mainstream Media to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, tweeted the video on his Twitter account. Kanu, according to Ozekhome, does not believe in the sit-at-home, claiming that he cannot fight for his people while shutting down their economy. He emphasised the sit-at-home exercise’s impact on people’s social, economic, cultural, and political lives, regretting that it has put them under psychological, psychical, and mental restraint.

“As his lead counsel and lawyer, he has told me that he does not believe in it (Sit-at-home); he cannot fight for his people while crippling their economy.” What do they eat? How are they going to raise their children? Many a time, he cried in my presence that he wants to be release so that he could have a world press conference and address the Igbo and Ala Igbo, as well as the entire world, saying, “Don’t remain at home on Mondays, go about your normal activities, go to work; Because the Bible says I will bless the products of your labour, I will bless the fruits of your labour.

“So, I am now re-echoing what Nnamdi Kanu has told me, “He does not believe in that sit-at-home on Mondays,” which cripples people’s social, economic, social, cultural, and political lives, subjecting them to psychological, psychical, and mental stricture and torture,” Kanu said through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome.

