Nnamdi Kanu Releases Handwritten Letter, Declares End To All Sit-At-Home In South-East Region

According to a source from Sahara Reporters, in order to pressure the government into releasing him, the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has announced an end to all sit-at-home protests, including the one on Monday and any others that may be proposed.

In a handwritten letter, Kanu made the announcement, which his special attorney, Aloy Ejimakor, read aloud to reporters during a global press conference on Friday in Enugu State.

Following Simon Ekpa, a self-described follower, who declined to make the cancellation and subsequent announcement public his media outlets, Kanu issued the written declaration dated July 24, 2023, which Barrister Ejimakor read.

However, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu sent a warning to Ekpa, telling him to “desist from calling for any Sit-at-Home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Mazi Simon Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) to cancel any pending Sit-at-Home in place at the moment.”

This Public Announcement bears (as shall be reproduced below) the unedited, verbatim Instructions containing a Direct Order personally issued by MAZI NNAMDI KANU through me on July 24, 2023, instructing MAZI SIMON EKPA to “desist from calling for any Sit-at-Home henceforth” and “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Mazi Simon Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Mazi Nnamdi Kanu) to cancel any pending Sit-at-Home in place at the moment’; and also that he (Mazi Nnamdi KAnu) has, by the same order, ‘authorized me to issue a press statement if he (Mazi Simon Ekpa) fails to make this announcement on his platform.”

For the avoidance of dispute, I must state that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu personally handed me this Direct Order when I met him on the aforementioned 24th July 2023 at the Department of State Security (DSS) headquarters in Abuja. I attempted to call Mazi Simon Ekpa later that day his WhatsApp number, but I was unable to do so until 1:44 AM on July 25, 2023, at which point I took a picture of the Direct Order and forwarded it to him. He then acknowledged receiving it, and we briefly spoke about it and exchanged a few texts about it.

Since that early morning on July 25, 2023, when I gave Mazi EKPA the order and he duly acknowledged it, he has not carried it out or otherwise issued an announcement on his media platform. Nevertheless, I consciously chose to give him the benefit of the doubt and give him extra time to do the necessary.

Then, late yesterday, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu issued further written instructions to me, referencing the current Direct Order to Mazi Ekpa and further instructing me that, as of today, July 28, 2023, I must proceed to make the Order public through a Public Announcement/Press Statement given that Mazi Ekpa has not complied with the Order. In the aforementioned further instructions, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu supplied more significant information and mandated that I also make them public.

“In light of the foregoing, and in my capacity as Counsel, bound by duty and the solemn oath of my noble profession to faithfully and zealously carry out my Client’s explicit Instructions without fear or favor, I now reproduce verbatim the contents of said Direct Order to Mazi Simon Ekpa (at the first Paragraph) and the related further Instructions (from the second Paragraph to the end), as follows:

“Simon, I’m giving you this direct order. I hereby order you to stop requesting any further sit-at-home meetings. Additionally, try to avoid provoking governors or other public figures because you have no idea what they are doing on my behalf. I’m instructing you to publicly state that you have my direct permission to revoke any current pending sit-at-home orders, and that you have done so. I started this movement to free our people, not to hold them as slaves. Any individual or organization that wants to put our people through needless hardship has my utmost contempt, and I always will.on your platform an announcement. I have authorized Aloy to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.

Anyone still participating in sit-at-home is not one of my disciples. Under the guise of fighting Sit-at-Home enforcers, enemies of Biafra and mindless killers in uniform are doing murderous acts against the same people we pledged to protect.

“I have informed those allegedly implementing sit-at-home that they are not doing so in my name with many texts. I’m not pleading for anyone to let me go; all I’m asking is that Nigeria show some respect by abiding by its own rules.

The Supreme Court’s outrageously long wait times to hear the government’s appeal are the key concern that our people should be thinking about because they make sit-ins impossible. Sit-at-Home is therefore a waste of time, resources, and energy.

“Those who might not be aware of the origins of the sit-at-home movement should read the news release made by my younger brother on the eve of the start of the initial IPOB family order. My brother made it apparent to the DOS that I disagreed with the directive for individuals to remain at home, regardless of the justification. My siblings and DOS have a rift because of this to this day.

“Aloy should use the aforementioned contributions to create the bulk of the press release. I want our folks to understand where this whole sit-at-home controversy came from. If DOS had followed my explicit directions to cancel the first Monday sit-at-home, scavengers would not have come on board to wreck havoc on our people. I want our community to be aware of the origins of the sit-at-home controversy. The inaugural Monday Sit-at-Home would not have been disrupted by opportunistic scavengers if DOS had followed my exact orders to cancel it.

You (Aloy) must issue the press release tomorrow along with a screenshot of the handwritten note I always sent you.

Signed:

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“In conclusion, I hereby affirm upon my honor as of Counsel that the words above (in quotation) and the handwritten note attached are the words of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his handwriting.”

