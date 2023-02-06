This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nnamdi Kanu, Naira Redesign: ‘You Will Suffer’ – Fr Mbaka Issues Ultimantum To Buhari And Emefiele

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, a Charismatic Catholic Priest, has issued a stern warning to President Muhammadu Buhari over the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Mbaka returned to his Adoration Ministry in January, according to the DAILY POST, months after being suspended and sent to the monastery by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga.

On Sunday, in what could be considered his most important message to the nation since his return, the fiery priest warned Buhari of dire consequences if his government continued to hold Kanu.

He spoke in front of thousands of his Adoration members.

He spared no one, including the Central Bank of Nigeria and its Governor, Godwin Emefiele when it came to the scarcity of the currency.

Mbaka stated that if Buhari and Emefiele do not take immediate action, they will suffer.

“Only in Nigeria can a court set someone free and the government says ‘No, keep that person,” he said.

We pray for Nnamdi Kanu’s full release; Ndigbo is suffering for reasons they don’t understand; students and workers are refusing to go to work; everything is closed on Mondays; our leaders don’t care; it doesn’t concern them; how can you say it doesn’t concern you? But as a leader, you must be concerned. ” If God sets someone free and you say the person will not be set free, you will regret your decision.

“How come the judiciary? There are three branches of government: the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary, and each will claim that the other is ineffective. In the name of God and by the power of the Holy Spirit, I request that our leaders release Nnamdi Kanu.

Content created and supplied by: DrStrangemedia (via 50minds

News )

