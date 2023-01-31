This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nnamdi Kanu Is Doing Well In Our Custody, And We Have Never Poisoned Him, According To Rumors—DSS

According to Vanguard News reports, it was reported that the Department of State Services, DSS, has dismissed reports of poisoning Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in its custody.

It was further reported that the DSS said the issue with Kanu was not political, and Nigerians should therefore discount the report of poisoning.

Recall that some youths in the South East have accused the DSS of poisoning Nnamdi Kanu while in their custody and of threatening to burn down some government properties in the South East.

However, while reacting to the claims, a DSS operative who wished to remain anonymous said that “Nnamdi Kanu is doing fine in our custody, and we have never poisoned him according to rumors.” “And he has never for once been denied access to his medical doctors.”

“You know we should not expect anything good from IPOB.” “Their issue and agenda are against the government, so disregard all these reports.” He said

