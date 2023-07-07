NEWS

Nnamdi Kanu enjoying UK while ordering soldiers to engage in acts of killing and violence -Dokubo

Some Igbo leaders have subsequently petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, who has been detained by the DSS for some time. The Igbo elders who petitioned for his release stated that releasing Kanu would significantly lessen insecurity in the Southeast area.

 

However, Asari Dokubo has reflected on Nnamdi Kanu’s actions before his detention. According to him, Nnamdi Kanu was ordering his forces from the United Kingdom to wreak havoc in the Southeast region.

 

In his own words, he stated:

“Nnamdi Kanu was in the UK having a good time while commanding his troops to burn, kill, and do all sorts of things.” He was arrested at the end of the day after making so much trouble. Simeon Ekosodin, his Prime Minister, will be arrested in the same manner. “We’ll smoke him out and bring him back.”

 

 

Video link below

https://www.facebook.com/cibi.dabo/videos/283983260813672/?app=fbl (from 37:20)

 

What are your thoughts on this matter?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

