Nnamdi Azikiwe was surprised when I ambushed him during his meeting with Nwobodo in 1983- Amobonye

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that a journalist and media consultant, whose name was given as Adegboyega Jacob Amobonye, and who is the publisher of Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Emporium, a local Lagos news magazine, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, has shared what he experienced with the Late Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Jacob Amobonye

While he was talking, he said one of most cherished experiences, he would never forget was the experience he had with Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Narrating what happened, he said, “I got a hint that the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Peoples Party, NPP, and Owelle of Onitsha, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, would be meeting in the Anambra State Guest House sometimes in 1983. By the time I got there at 10am in the morning, the meeting had started.”

Further talking, he said, “I ambushed Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe as they were coming out of the inner block. Nnamdi Azikiwe was surprised when I ambushed him during his meeting with Nwobodo in 1983, but, Nwobodo said, “who told you we were here ? Who told you we were here ?” And as he was walking away, Azikwe stopped to talk to me and when Nwobodo was tired of waiting, he called him, ‘Chief let us go.'”

Nnamdi Azikiwe

Amobonye said, “Nnamdi told him to wait a moment. Nnamdi said, ‘Wait a moment. l am talking to my colleague.’ I was the only reporter present and this was the greatest award I could have earned in journalism that, I will forever be proud of. That Zik of Africa, and father of journalism called me his own colleague. May God bless his soul.”

