Nnamani Reveals That My Suspension From PDP Without Hearing Is Messy And Will Collapse

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani criticized the People’s Democratic Party’s National Working Committee for suspending him. He said the suspension was ill-advised and unjustified.

Additionally, Senator Nnamani complained that his right to a fair trial had been violated because he had neither been notified of any accusations against him nor invited to speak on the topic.

TORI previously reported that the PDP suspended the senator for Enugu East, along with other party chieftains in the states of Ekiti, Enugu, and Imo, with effect from January 20, 2023, following charges of anti-party activity.

The lawmaker stated, “The PDP’s ‘Penkelemesi’ suspension without hearing is incurably nasty and will collapse,” in a statement released to press in Abuja on Monday. In order to ensure harmony, peace, fairness, equity, and justice in the PDP, it was necessary for me to align myself with Asawaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “As it is now, there is no fairness, justice, or equity in the PDP because both the presidential candidate and the National Chairman are from the same region.” the PDP’s constitution states.

This article is according to Tori paper. Dear esteemed reader, What are your opinions concerning this?

Nicegirl232 (

)