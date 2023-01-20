Nnamani, Ogbu, and 7 Others Are Suspended By PDP For Anti-Party Activities

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senators Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State and Chris Ogbu of Imo State have been placed on administrative leave by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to suspected anti-party conduct.

The party also suspended Oluwajomiloju Fayose and Lere Olayinka, the son and former media aide of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in a statement released by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Friday.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) issued the following statement: “The NWC has approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities, in accordance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).”

In a similar spirit, the NWC has authorized the suspension of the party’s underlisted members in Ekiti State as of today, January 20, 2023, due to accusations of anti-party activity.

The suspended members in Ekiti State are Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti South II), Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central), and Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II) (Ekiti Central I)

“The PDP calls on all leaders, significant stakeholders, and the throngs of party members across the nation to remain unified and committed to our party’s goal to rescue, rebuild, and reroute our country from misrule,” it says.

