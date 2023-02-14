This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nnamani continues campaign for Tinubu despite PDP expulsion

In recent news, the former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Chimaroke Nnamani, has continued to publicly support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, despite being expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities and other offenses that infringe on the party’s constitution.

Nnamani extolled Tinubu’s contributions to nation-building, particularly in the health sector. He highlighted Tinubu’s role in reducing the prevalence of HIV/AIDS during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State, from 6.7 percent to 3.5 percent between 1999 and 2007.

He also mentioned the over 2,000 women who received Prevention of Mother-Child Transmission in 10 PMTCT centers set up to prevent the disease.

Nnamani further stated that Tinubu’s free health care and reproductive program covered children under 12 years and adults over 60 years with free prenatal care for expectant mothers.

Tinubu’s efforts also kick-started the Roll back malaria program under which more than 3.6 million patients received free treatment and over one million treated nets as well as BCC/IEC supplied, respectively.

The former governor’s initiatives also included a School Health Program, which provided free eye screening and treatment for about 6,600 students and provided free milk to over 900 public schools totaling about 297,000 students.

According to Nnamani, Lagos State budget allocation for health under Tinubu increased from N1.6bn to N11.8bn between 1999 and 2006, and more than 3,400 people were employed by the state, with over 5,000 healthcare professionals trained in various programs.

Tinubu implemented several allowances for medical personnel and initiated a rural health ambulance boat service, hospital-based 24-hour free emergency services, pre-hospital ambulance service, a drug quality control laboratory, the establishment of an environmental health monitoring unit, and the completion of abandoned hospital projects, among others.

Nnamani praised Tinubu’s 10 Point Agenda, also known as the Lagos Economic Advanced Programme, a strategy to leap the state on higher sustainable growth, particularly those that concerned the full execution of health sector reforms, a development that earned the state national and international awards. Tinubu’s record of achievements in Lagos State, according to Nnamani, puts him in better stead to lead the country at this time.

Despite Nnamani’s support, his expulsion from the PDP shows a significant division within the party, with some members openly supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, while others remain loyal to the PDP.

The PDP’s National Working Committee expelled some chieftains of the party over alleged anti-party activities and other offenses that infringe on the party’s constitution. The move is part of the party’s efforts to ensure discipline and unity among its members, as it prepares for the upcoming elections.

Content created and supplied by: Heritaged (via 50minds

News )

#Nnamani #continues #campaign #Tinubu #PDP #expulsionNnamani continues campaign for Tinubu despite PDP expulsion Publish on 2023-02-14 18:55:16