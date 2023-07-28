NMA supports resident doctors’ nationwide strike, tells FG to meet demands

The Niger chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) says it is 100 per cent in support of the nationwide indefinite strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

On Tuesday night, the resident doctors embarked on a nationwide indefinite strike to demand improved welfare for members and an improved health sector.

Yusuf Mohammed, NMA chairman in Niger, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

“We are 100 per cent in support of the strike because the Federal Government refused to abide by the agreement reached with NARD,” stated the NMA chair. “They issued several warnings, but the government refused to listen, prompting the strike. The Niger state chapter of the NMA is solidly behind the strike by NARDs.”

Mr Mohammed said the doctors’ demands included immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors.

Others are the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement of the health workers, payment of skipping arrears, and upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), among others.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu’s government to meet the resident doctors’ demands to boost their morale to put in their best to improve the health sector.

The Niger NMA chairman said NARD in Niger had since joined their colleagues in the nationwide strike.

