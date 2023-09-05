NLC Warning Strike: Activities Grounded In Kano, As Union Locks Govt Offices, Banks, Other Facilities

According to vanguard news, Reports emerging from Kano State indicate that the majority of government facilities in the state have come to a standstill due to the two-day warning strike organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). This shutdown of government offices and various facilities in the state is part of the NLC’s protest against the removal of fuel subsidies by the Nigerian government under the leadership of Bola Tinubu. The labor union commenced these actions at an early hour, starting as early as 5 am on Tuesday, effectively closing government offices and other facilities throughout the state.

Last Friday, Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, had announced the union’s decision to initiate a two-day warning strike beginning on this day.

The effects of this industrial action have extended to other facilities as well, including the Kano Electric Distribution Company (KEDCO) head office and local banks.

Ado Riruwai, the Vice Chairman of the NLC in Kano State, has been overseeing the enforcement of these measures and confirmed the closure to the press on Tuesday. Riruwai emphasized that their actions were not limited to government facilities alone, as they intended to proceed to the airport to ensure no flights took off from there.

“We have shut down all power sector operations. Banks are not operational. We received reports of a flight departing this morning from the airport; we are heading there to ensure no further flights take off from the airport. All government offices have been securely locked,” stated Riruwai.

This strike action in Kano State is part of the wider nationwide protests organized by the NLC to voice their displeasure over the removal of fuel subsidies and other related issues.

