NLC, TUC Leaders Meet With Tinubu, Say President Made Commitments

In the midst of nationwide protests, Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), along with Festus Osifo, the counterpart of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), had the opportunity to meet with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

According to Channels TV report, the labour leaders left the Villa approximately 30 minutes after their arrival at 5:38 pm. They mentioned that the President kindly made commitments regarding certain matters that require urgent attention.

They mentioned that they would provide updates to their executive committees regarding the ongoing protest. It was also mentioned that a decision would be made after careful consideration by Labour during their National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Senate established a committee to engage in dialogue with protesting unions who forcefully entered the National Assembly Complex through the first gate.

A large group of protesters, numbering in the hundreds, marched from the Unity Fountain in Abuja to the NASS Complex to peacefully demonstrate their concerns regarding the “anti-poor” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

According to Channels TV, upon their arrival at the NASS Complex, the protesters gently removed the first gate of the Complex and peacefully proceeded towards the premises.

