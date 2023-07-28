NLC: “Tinubu’s Plea For More Time Shows Lack of Planning” -Ezekiel Nya-Etok

The ADC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State and a respected Nigerian statesman, Ezekiel Nya-Etok, has reacted to Tinubu’s plea to the NLC for more time as petrol subsidy removal continues to take its toll on Nigerians. In his interview, Ezekiel expressed his concerns regarding the implications of such a plea from the executive.

Addressing the topic, Ezekiel said, “That excuse of needing more time is untenable and unacceptable. It means that there is really no plan on the ground. This is coming four months after the outcome of the election and two months after Tinubu was sworn in.

He added, “The issue of appointment would be understandable within the first 30 days of being sworn in as president. However, while I was campaigning to be governor, I already knew those who would serve in my cabinet. You do not even need to send your appointment list all at once. If I were in his shoes, I would have also known who would be my minister for labour and productivity so that the festering issue with the NLC would have been handled. Currently, the NLC is in talks with the president’s SA.

You can watch the interview here. (7:36 minute)

