NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike Wednesday, Demands Reversal Of Petrol Price

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given President Bola Tinubu’s administration seven days to rescind “all anti-poor” people policies, including the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as fuel. In a statement issued at the conclusion of its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday, the labour union threatened to go on a total and indefinite strike on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, if the Federal Government did not act.

NLC President Joe Ajaero and NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja both signed the communique. According to the NLC, the Federal Government has displayed immense scorn and contempt for the Nigerian people, declaring a war of attrition against Nigerian workers and masses. According to the workers union, “the peace of mind of Nigerians has gone” since the President’s “subsidy is gone forever” remark on inauguration day on May 29,2023.

According to the report, the “government has continued to treat Nigerians as slaves and conquered people, which it treats with impunity and without regard for the consequences.” “That the Federal Government has continued in an unholy mission of robbing the poor to pay the rich in Nigeria, as exemplified by its continued frustration with the activation of the agreed alternatives to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and new hike in PMS prices to N617 per litre,” the communique read in part.

“That the NNPCL has transformed itself into demand and supply forces, fixing the price of petroleum products while claiming deregulation.””That government’s behaviour suggests that it does not intend to honour the Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the NLC and TUC (Trade Union Congress).” Following that, the NLC demanded “the immediate reversal of all federal government anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in PMS prices, increase in public school fees, and the release of the eight months withheld salary of university lecturers and workers.”

The union issued a seven-day ultimatum to “the Federal Government to meet all of our demands and to embark on a nationwide action beginning Wednesday, August 2, 2023 to compel the government to reverse its anti-poor and anti-worker policies.” The NLC has promised to lead and arrange nationwide protest marches to express displeasure at the “inhuman actions and policies” of the government.

Source: Channels Television

Sheriff_Views (

)