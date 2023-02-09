NEWS

NLC Stops Adams Oshiomole from Speaking on Behalf of Bola Tinubu at their Conference (Video)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, was reported to have missed the conference held to commemorate the installation of Comrade Joe Ajaero as the new president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) because he had assigned that responsibility to Comrade Adams Oshiomole (a former national leader of the union).

The moment Comrade Adams mounted the podium to explain that Tinubu was not present at the conference due to a pre-arranged engagement at Ibadan, the capital of the Oyo state, was captured on camera. Adams was prevented from giving Tinubu’s speech during this time by the participants’ repeated cries of “No ooo oooo.”

“The APC presidential candidate was scheduled to be here, but I also showed you a programme that has been created long ago in which he was supposed to be at Ibadan, Oyo State, and I beg you please accept that he wanted me to convey his message,” were his exact remarks.

Oshiomole begged to talk to them based on his position as a former labor union president, but they still refused to listen to him while the chants persisted.

