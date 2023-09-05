NLC shuns meeting with FG, begins two-day warning strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, will today begin a two-day warning strike after shunning a meeting with the Federal Government over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The strike will aggravate the suffering of everyday Nigerians, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, warned Wednesday, urging NLC to call off the action.

The NLC had announced a two-day warning strike on Friday in protest of the excruciating poverty and suffering that the entire nation was experiencing. If the government did not act to allete the suffering, the NLC threatened to shut down the entire economy within 14 working days or 21 days after the warning strike. According to Vanguard.

“NEC in session of NLC resolved to embark on a total and indefinite shutdown of the nation within 14 working days or 21 days from today until steps are taken by the government to address the excruciating mass suffering and the impoverishment experienced throughout the country,” said NLC President Joe Ajaero during a briefing on Friday following its NEC meeting.

