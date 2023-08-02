NLC Protest: Obaseki promises N500 million monthly for poor residents

On Wednesday, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki pledged to provide needy citizens of the state with N500 million per month in assistance to lessen the effects of the financial hardship brought on by the elimination of gasoline subsidies.

During a nonviolent protest in Benin, Mr. Obaseki made the pledge to members of the Edo chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its chairperson, Odion Olaye.

Other regions of Nigeria are experiencing protests that are similar.

The governor said that his administration decided to distribute the money from the state government’s funds because it was sympathetic to the situation of the Edo people.

According to premium times news, The demonstrators carried banners with various messages as they marched through some main avenues to the Edo Government House, according to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Inscriptions on the walls included “Our refineries are in comatose; they need government attention in fixing them up” and “We demand the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of government.”

The demonstrators pleaded with those in charge to take immediate action to address the rise in fuel prices that had driven up the cost of necessities.

We in Edo State are going to do our own part, Mr. Obaseki remarked.

“I’ve made the decision that, moving ahead, we will take N500 million from our own funds each month to donate to the most destitute residents of Edo State. We have no one in queue behind us.

Remember how I told you on May Day this year that we would encounter the situation we are experiencing right now?

And I told you in that address to take action right now rather than wait. I’d like you to know that Edo State is labor-friendly.

“We raised the minimum wage two years ago because we knew the workers were struggling and we had to take action.

