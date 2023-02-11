NLC President Reacts To Peter Obi’s Promise To Remove Oil Subsidy If He Becomes President

The Nigeria Labour Congress’s newly elected President, Joe Ajaero has reacted to the words of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on the removal of Oil Subsidy if he becomes President. Peter Obi who claimed that the Oil subsidy is a scam on Nigerians and that he plans to completely stop it.

Joe Ajaero speaking in a Channels Tv interview identified that the Labour Congress has no problem with any candidate or government intention to remove oil subsidy. However, he earmarked that the battle line will be drawn with such government if they decide to increase the price of Oil after removing the fuel subsidy. He stated that PMS price cannot be heightened by any government.

He said, ”I think it’s important for us to understand the history of this so-called subsidy. It has not been there since Nigeria came into existence. And when people like Labour Party candidate talk about it being a scam, it’s an artificial creation to benefit a class.

If we agree that the price of PMS should be 150 naira, if it remains 150 naira whether with Subsidy or not, nobody will bother you. If you in the name of removing subsidy, increases it from 150 naira to 300 naira. You will see our action. They are discussing this subsidy interchangeably with the regulation.”

Click Here To Watch The Video

Content created and supplied by: MemeOverlord (via 50minds

News )

#NLC #President #Reacts #Peter #Obis #Promise #Remove #Oil #Subsidy #PresidentNLC President Reacts To Peter Obi’s Promise To Remove Oil Subsidy If He Becomes President Publish on 2023-02-11 07:19:06