NLC ends warning strike, directs members to resume work

Sen. Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State, has thanked the people of Kaduna for their unwavering support and confidence during the administration’s critical first 100 days in office.

In the first 100 days of Governor Sani’s tenure, his administration has made a number of significant advancements in the areas of security, health, education, infrastructure, and rural development.

To commemorate this occasion, a number of events were planned and various initiatives that touched on all 7 pillars of the SUSTAIN manifesto were announced and launched.

The Kaduna State Government began training 7,000 new members of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) in conjunction with other security agencies with safety and security as the first pillar of the SUSTAIN platform. The 23 Kaduna State Local Government Areas served as the source for the recruits. All well-intentioned residents have applauded this action to strengthen the Kaduna Vigilance Service in order to support the police and other security authorities in the state in reducing crime.

As part of efforts to transform our rural communities, a key policy thrust of this administration, construction of 32 rural roads totaling around 406 km has started across our 23 Local Government communities.

Tarifree (

)