NLC condemns Tinubu over anti-poor policies

According to the Daily Trust, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) issued a statement condemning President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its economic policies, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, which has resulted in hardship for Nigerians.

The Congress called for the immediate mobilization of workers and civil society organizations for mass protests and rallies in protest of these policies.

They demanded the reversal of all anti-poor policies, such as the increase in fuel prices and public school fees, the release of withheld salaries, and an increase in VAT.

They also called for the inauguration of a Presidential Steering Committee to create a coalition of all Nigerians. A seven-day ultimatum was given to the government to meet their demands, and failure to do so would lead to nationwide demonstrations.

The NLC expressed disappointment in the government’s disregard for the welfare of the people and its failure to address the dire consequences of its policies.

The Labour Congress said that the Tinubu government is waging a war on workers and the masses, leaving them in a state of hopelessness and helplessness.

The NLC criticized the government for offering a meager amount to families while indulging in lavish spending for themselves. They also highlighted the government’s abandonment of its own committee for social dialogue with workers’ organizations, opting instead for unilateral actions and programs.

