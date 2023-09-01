NLC begins nationwide warning strike Tuesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to initiate a two-day warning strike on September 6, 2023, as a precursor to a complete shutdown. This decision was announced by Punch on Friday, September 1, 2023, following a meeting of the National Executive Council.

The reason for this nationwide strike, as stated by the NLC, is the government’s failure to mitigate the adverse effects of the removal of fuel subsidies on the general population.

The NLC released a statement, signed by its national president, Joe Ajaero, and Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, in which they declared their intention to proceed with a total and indefinite shutdown of the country within 14 working days or 21 days from the announcement. This shutdown will continue until the government takes measures to address the severe suffering and impoverishment experienced by the citizens.

