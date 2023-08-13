Nkupbre: When NEF Spoke On 2023 Election, El-Rufai Said, You Are Elders Who Cannot Influence Votes.

As reported by Punch online newspaper today, Chief Edet Nkupbre, former PDP National Chairman for the south-south region, conveyed that during a discussion about the 2023 presidential election, El-Rufai expressed to the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that, “You are the elders who cannot influence the votes.”

Chief Edet Nkupbre shared this insight with the Punch correspondent in response to a query, about the substantial influence of governors in Nigerian politics, which seems to extend to nearly all aspects, including the selection of the country’s President. The correspondent inquired if Chief Nkupbre concurred with this perspective, He disagreed with the notion but acknowledged that in reality, the governors hold significant sway. He mentioned that governors wield substantial authority and have a hold on the voters within their respective states. He noted that, any aspiring candidate aiming to secure a victory in an election, and attain the presidency would inevitably heed the governors’ perspectives, and occasionally acquiesce to their demands, even if it’s not entirely appropriate, in order to gain their endorsement.

“They possess such formidable influence. This was evidenced when the Northern Elders Forum addressed the 2023 presidential election. In that context, the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, directly conveyed to them, ‘You are the elders who cannot influence the votes.”

