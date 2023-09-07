Nketiah or Jesus: Now that Gabriel Jesus is back, who should be the main striker for Arsenal?

Arsenal are quite blessed this season to have in their ranks Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus fight for the number 9 role at the club.

As at last season, Eddie Nketiah had limited game time at the Emirates, but Gabriel Jesus injury after the World Cup handed the number 14 the chance to prove himself at the Emirates which he took with both hands.

Eddie Nketiah

The England international is a box to box striker, strong and can take chances in the box.

Last season in Gabriel absence, he was the go to strikers, scoring in matches and helping Arsenal win games.

His ability to finish is also good, he his instinctive in front of goal and is a good striker for the Arsenal.

This season, he has scored two goals already which came against Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Eddie Nketiah looks a lot better than he was before in previous seasons, the arrival of Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates must have given him the challenge to push himself.

His improvement earned him a call up to the senior side as they prepare for the EURO 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and friendly against Scotland.

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian striker is a bit different from Eddie Nketiah.

He his a hard worker in the game, he likes to drop deep and in the flanks. He his a bit different from Eddie Nketiah as he likes to be involved in the game more often. He does the hard work and is still available for goals.

Both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are good players and deserve to be playing regular football, however, Gabriel Jesus might still be the main man for Arsenal as he brings different aspects to the game for the Gunners.

Arsenal have 4 competitions to be involved in this season, and they need both strikers to play at their best.

