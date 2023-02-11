NEWS

“Nkerere nke, Obi “—Supporters Chant As They Troop Out In Lagos To Rally For Obi/Datti In New Style

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, his vice, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, and other members of the LP campaign team touched down in Lagos State on Saturday afternoon to hold another phase of their mega campaign rally following a successful rally in Abuja on Thursday. 

The supporters of the Labour Party welcomed him. Peter Obi, following his arrival to Lagos State, escorted him to the rally venue at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island.

A video emanating from the rally venue has captured the mammoth crowd as they trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state dancing, singing, and filled with enthusiasm as they rallied around the state and chanted the name of the LP candidate, saying, “Obi Nkerere nke, Obi,” to show their support and solidarity for him.

However, following his arrival, Peter Obi, who had earlier addressed the students at a town hall meeting to discuss his agenda for the country with them, also proceeded to the Alaba market to meet with the market men and women.

So far, the Labour Party has successfully carried out its rallies in various states in the country, such as Nassarawa, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Oshogbo, Ondo, Benue, Anambra, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Sokoto, Abuja, and today in Lagos.

Click on the links below to see more videos from the rally.

Source: Twitter

  

Dhanielblog (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 23 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Oyetola Insists Adeleke Forged Certificate, CBN Debunks False Claims Declares Nigeria Has Capacity to Print Enough New Naira Notes

6 mins ago

I have fulfilled all campaign promises to Nigerians – Buhari

6 mins ago

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

13 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button