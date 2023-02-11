“Nkerere nke, Obi “—Supporters Chant As They Troop Out In Lagos To Rally For Obi/Datti In New Style

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, his vice, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, and other members of the LP campaign team touched down in Lagos State on Saturday afternoon to hold another phase of their mega campaign rally following a successful rally in Abuja on Thursday.

The supporters of the Labour Party welcomed him. Peter Obi, following his arrival to Lagos State, escorted him to the rally venue at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island.

A video emanating from the rally venue has captured the mammoth crowd as they trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state dancing, singing, and filled with enthusiasm as they rallied around the state and chanted the name of the LP candidate, saying, “Obi Nkerere nke, Obi,” to show their support and solidarity for him.

However, following his arrival, Peter Obi, who had earlier addressed the students at a town hall meeting to discuss his agenda for the country with them, also proceeded to the Alaba market to meet with the market men and women.

So far, the Labour Party has successfully carried out its rallies in various states in the country, such as Nassarawa, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Oshogbo, Ondo, Benue, Anambra, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Sokoto, Abuja, and today in Lagos.

Click on the links below to see more videos from the rally.

Source: Twitter

Dhanielblog (

)