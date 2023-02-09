“Nkerere nke Obi” Supporters Chant As They Flood Abuja To Rally For Obi/Datti In New Style

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, his vice, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, and other members of the LP campaign team touched down in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria, on Thursday afternoon to hold another phase of their campaign rally following a successful rally in Kwara State on Monday.

The rally was filled with a mammoth crowd as supporters trooped out from the nooks and crannies of the state dancing and singing to welcome the Labour Party presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, to the rally venue, Area 10, Garki old parade ground, Abuja.

A video emanating from the venue has captured the supporters of the Labour presidential candidate being filled with enthusiasm and zeal as they rallied around the state and chanted the name of the LP candidate, saying, “Nkerere nke Obi, Kererenke Obi,” to show their support and solidarity for him.

So far, the Labour Party has successfully carried out its rallies in various states in the country, such as Nassarawa, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Oshogbo, Ondo, Benue, Anambra, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Sokoto, and today in Abuja.

