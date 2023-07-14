NJC recommends appointment of 28 judges to Tinubu, governors

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 28 judicial officers to President Bola Tinubu and the governors of Kaduna and Kano states, respectively.

Premium times report that, A press release obtained from NCJ’s verified Twitter handle on Friday said the judges’ recommendations were made at the council’s 103rd meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, who doubles as the chairman of the NJC.

Giving a breakdown of successful candidates who emerged from its recruitment process, the NJC said two Grand Kadis were recommended to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State was advised to nominate four Kadis from the Sharia Court of Appeal.

The council presented Mr. Tinubu with a selection of 23 nominees for the Federal High Court.

Premium times report that, The court, which has 76 judges on its bench, recently dealt with more than 2000 pre-election cases, which were consequences of the political parties’ 2022 primary elections for the 2023 general elections.

The court is supposed to have a full complement of 100 judges, but that has never happened.

The Federal High Court’s Chief Judge, John Tsoho, attributed the court’s inability to reach its full complement on a lack of funds in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

About a month after the NJC recommended nine justices to President Tinubu for nomination to the Court of Appeal bench, new recommendations were made.

The Federal High Court provided some of the individuals who were suggested for elevation, filling additional vacancies that were already present at the lower court.

Lukundu (

)