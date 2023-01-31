Niyi Owolade – Some APC members already knew the date for the final verdict on the Osun election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ademola Adeleke’s legal counsel Niyi Owolade stated his displeasure with the public’s knowledge of the date on which the Electoral Tribunal judges would issue their final ruling on the Osun State governorship election.

Credit: Vanguard paper

Niyi Owolade indicated that long before the final judgment, some APC members were aware that the judges will deliver their decision on the matter on January 27, 2023.

Niyi Owolade continued by saying that he was present at the court during the trial and that two weeks ago, he first overheard some APC members disclosing the date of the final judgement.

Niyi Owolade noted that, though they were shocked that APC members knew the date for the final judgment, they decided to press on with the lawsuit and see how the situation unfolded. Furthermore, Niyi Owolade stated that they observed some indications that the verdict would go against Ademola Adeleke.

