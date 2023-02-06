This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NIS Issued A Total Of 1.8M Passports In 2022, The “Japa” Mission Will Increase If We Vote Wrongly-AY

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a well known Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, has urged Nigerian electorates to vote wisely in the forthcoming presidential election, making it known that the “Japa” mission will certainly increase, if Nigerians fail to vote wisely in the forthcoming presidential election.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, AY made it known that the Nigerian Immigration Service, issued a total of 1,899,683 passports in the year 2022 alone, noting that this is the highest in a single year.

Speaking further, he made it known that this “Japa” mission will surely increase in 2023, if Nigerians vote people who are not responsive to the needs of the people.

On numerous occasions, AY has urged Nigerian electorates to rise up by making sure that a credible candidate is voted for in the forthcoming presidential election, so as to move the country forward. As we head towards the presidential election, Nigerians must make sure that they do not make the same mistake they made in the past.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

