NEWS

NIS Issued A Total Of 1.8M Passports In 2022, The “Japa” Mission Will Increase If We Vote Wrongly-AY

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NIS Issued A Total Of 1.8M Passports In 2022, The “Japa” Mission Will Increase If We Vote Wrongly-AY

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a well known Nigerian comedian and actor, Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, has urged Nigerian electorates to vote wisely in the forthcoming presidential election, making it known that the “Japa” mission will certainly increase, if Nigerians fail to vote wisely in the forthcoming presidential election.

According to a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, AY made it known that the Nigerian Immigration Service, issued a total of 1,899,683 passports in the year 2022 alone, noting that this is the highest in a single year.

Speaking further, he made it known that this “Japa” mission will surely increase in 2023, if Nigerians vote people who are not responsive to the needs of the people.

On numerous occasions, AY has urged Nigerian electorates to rise up by making sure that a credible candidate is voted for in the forthcoming presidential election, so as to move the country forward. As we head towards the presidential election, Nigerians must make sure that they do not make the same mistake they made in the past.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds
News )

#NIS #Issued #Total #1.8M #Passports #Japa #Mission #Increase #Vote #WronglyAYNIS Issued A Total Of 1.8M Passports In 2022, The “Japa” Mission Will Increase If We Vote Wrongly-AY Publish on 2023-02-06 19:29:30



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

It is possible that in 2023 Obi may be the President of Nigeria, but I Don’t know who he is-Dogara

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Reps mull emergency session over new naira crisis, Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso

7 mins ago

Reactions As Bola Tinubu Vows to Tackle Terrorism and Promote Unity in Katsina Visit

13 mins ago

Tinubu Amasses N22.5billion Old Notes In Kano For Secret Swap With New Notes To Perfect Vote Buying

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button