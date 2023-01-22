This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NIS apprehends 303 suspected irregular migrants in An’Ibom

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has apprehended 303 suspected irregular migrants in Uyo metropolis during a mop up exercise in Akwa Ibom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that; the Comptroller of Immigration Service in Akwa Ibom Command, Mrs Francisca Dakat made this known while addressing newsmen after the mop up in Uyo on Saturday.

Of the 303 irregular migrants detained, 285 were adults and 18 were youngsters, according to Dakat.

According to her, the exercise followed service regulations that prohibited non-Nigerians from voting in the next general election.

She said that the command had held a sensitization training for all foreign residents of the state before the exercise.

“The sweep up, which was conducted in the city of Uyo, will be an ongoing activity that is extended throughout the state’s 31 Local Government Areas.

“The 303 suspected irregular migrants were profiled, and 100 were given to their community leaders,” Dakat said. “203 were confirmed Nigeriens.”

She urged foreign nationals living in the state and those travelling there for work or pleasure to obtain legitimate travel documents to avoid breaking immigration regulations.

The comptroller urged non-Nigerians from directly or indirectly taking part in the upcoming general election and emphasised that offenders would face appropriate punishment.

She expressed her gratitude to the state government and other security organisations for helping to make the sweep up a success.

(NAN)

Content created and supplied by: Saan1 (via 50minds

News )

#NIS #apprehends #suspected #irregular #migrants #AnIbomNIS apprehends 303 suspected irregular migrants in An’Ibom Publish on 2023-01-22 09:59:25