Niger’s Junta Gives French Ambassador 48 Hours To Leave Country

The military rulers who seized control in Niamey on July 26 have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger, the country’s minister of foreign affairs said in a statement Friday.

Faced with “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours, the statement said.

Channels Television report that, The leaders of the coup have not been coy about their ties to France.

French military are allegedly trying to destabilise Niger by releasing detained “terrorists” and violating airspace restrictions.

According to Abdramane, “French forces are orchestrating a real plan to destabilise our nation.”

Channels TV report that, Additionally, the sub-regional organisation has not declared war on the people of the Niger Republic and has no plans to attack the nation, according to the president of the ECOWAS Commission.

For the avoidance of doubt, allow me to emphasise unambiguously that ECOWAS has neither declared war on the people of Niger nor is there a plot, as it is being claimed, to ‘invade’ the nation.

“The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has only activated a full-scale application of sanctions which includes the use of legitimate force to restore constitutional order,” the official said.

