Niger’s Junta Gives French Ambassador 48 Hours To Leave Country

The military rulers who seized control in Niamey on July 26 have given the French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger, the country’s minister of foreign affairs said in a statement Friday.

Channels Television reported that, Faced with “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours, the statement said.

The leaders of the coup have not been coy about their ties to France.

French military are allegedly trying to destabilize Niger by releasing arrested “terrorists” and violating airspace restrictions.

According to Abdramane, “French forces are orchestrating a real plan to destabilize our nation.”

Similarly, The Nigerian junta, which took control on July 26 as a result of a military coup, has forged a military alliance with Burkina Faso and Mali, two nearby nations.

According to the Nigerian Tribune Online paper, the leaders of Burkina Faso and Mali also overthrew their governments.

The foreign ministers of the three countries issued a joint statement in Niamey, the Niger capital.

The pact gives Mali and Burkina Faso the right to aid Niger militarily in the event that military action is launched against the putschists in Niger.

