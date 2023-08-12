NEWS

Niger:Our Forefathers In Setting Up Of Nigeria Said We Shouldn’t Go To War With Our Neighbor -Malik Ado-Ibrahim

A former presidential candidate, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim has reacted amid talks of military intervention in Niger by ECOWAS following the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum’s government by a military junta.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim said “Those that are pushing for military intervention are really not the kinds of leaders who should be doing such things, and we are talking about countries like Cote d’Ivoire whose president is trying to force a third term. In his country, I could hardly say he’s got a democracy like Nigeria has or is it the president of Togo who took over from his father and has been president since?

Speaking further, he said “Nigeria is the power of ECOWAS and we don’t need to go and threaten our neighbors. Our forefathers in the setting up of Nigeria said we should not go to war with our neighbors, big or small and we must remain with that tradition in mind. A coup is definitely a step backward for Africa but to go and fight at our neighbor (sic), I mean the countries that did are Ukraine and Russia, and look at what is going on”.

