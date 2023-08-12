Niger:Nigerian Blood Must Never Be Spilt For The Sake Of Some Of These Franco-Phone Rulers-FFK

The former Director of New Media sub-committee of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger and the sanctions imposed by the Economic Committee of West Africa States, ECOWAS.

(Photo Credit – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page)

Femi Fani-Kayode said; “Nigerian blood must never be spilt or shed for the sake of some of these Franco-phone rulers who have sold their souls to the devil and their people to France and who have been turned into errand boys abd grovelling slaves by their former colonial masters.”

He added; “For example is it President Paul Biya of the Cameroons, who has been in power in that country for the last 41 years, that our soldiers should protect and die for?

Is it President Faure Eyadema of Togo who, in classic North Korean-style, is operating and nurturing a system of dynastic rule in his nation and who, between him and his late father Gnassibe Eyadema, have ruled their country for the past 61 years?”

He stated further; “If anyone really wants to know what the French do to their Franco-phone subjects through the auspices of their pliant and servile local “democratically-elected” African leaders they should listen to the explosive and utterly outstanding speech, delivered just over a year ago, by the beautiful, passionate and fiery Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who lambasted President Emmanuel Macron of France and the French people for enslaving, persecuting and cruelly exploiting the people of Africa.”

The recent post by Femi Fani-Kayode on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Femi Fani-Kayode Verified Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)