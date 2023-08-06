Niger:If You Allow Yourself To Be Goaded Into War It’ll Land You In More Trouble -Farotimi To Tinubu

In a statement released by Dele Farotimi his twitter handle he directed his tweet to the President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he discouraged the president from going into a war against the coup junters in Niger Republic. In his message, Dele Farotimi told the president that if he allows himself to be goaded into the war in Niger Republic, it will land him in more trouble.

Dele farotimi’s statement reads; “If you allow yourself to be goaded into this proxy war, it’ll land you in more trouble than you are already in. WALK AWAY FROM THIS invitation”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Dele Farotimi his twitter handle; It can be recalled that It can be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, dispatched a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in Niger Republic. However, the meeting proved to be unfruitful with Niger cutting off ties with the ECOWAS, including Nigeria.

What do you have to say about this?

