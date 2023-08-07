‘Nigeriens Were There For Us During Civil War And They Are One Of Our Friendly Neighbours – Shittu Mohammed

A Good Governance Advocate, Shittu Mohammed has alleged that Nigeriens showed support to Nigeria during the civil war. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that Niger is one of the most friendly neighbours of Nigeria. He argued that Nigeria should resist any temptation to go to war against Niger. He pointed out that the Niger Coup has been painted as a liberation movement by the coup plotters.

He said, ”It is high time that Nigeria again becomes the father of Africa, we have played those roles in the past. If you look at Nigeriens, they were there for us during the Civil war and they are one of our friendly neighbors. And for us to now take war to people that believe in us, I think it is time for us to say NO. They have turned coup plotting to Liberation movement and you can see the people that stuck out to say it’s liberation. Therefore as a father of democracy in Africa, it’s time to put them in democratic footing.”

