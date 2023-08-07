NEWS

‘Nigeriens Were There For Us During Civil War And They Are One Of Our Friendly Neighbours – Shittu Mohammed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read

A Good Governance Advocate, Shittu Mohammed has alleged that Nigeriens showed support to Nigeria during the civil war. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that Niger is one of the most friendly neighbours of Nigeria. He argued that Nigeria should resist any temptation to go to war against Niger. He pointed out that the Niger Coup has been painted as a liberation movement by the coup plotters. 

He said, ”It is high time that Nigeria again becomes the father of Africa, we have played those roles in the past. If you look at Nigeriens, they were there for us during the Civil war and they are one of our friendly neighbors. And for us to now take war to people that believe in us, I think it is time for us to say NO. They have turned coup plotting to Liberation movement and you can see the people that stuck out to say it’s liberation. Therefore as a father of democracy in Africa, it’s time to put them in democratic footing.”

[Start From 3:46]


Oxygen (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Can a woman get pregnant when she has reached menopause?

5 mins ago

Can a Lady Get Pregnant And Give Birth At The Age Of 50?

16 mins ago

Stages Of Labor That Every Woman Passes Through Before Giving Birth

24 mins ago

Reason Why Some Women Die During Pregnancy & Ways To Avoid It

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button