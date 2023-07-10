Nigeria’s Worst Corruption Era Was Under Buhari – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Diocese of Sokoto’s Bishop, Matthew Kukah, proclaimed that Nigeria endured its darkest era of corruption under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari during the previous administration.

Kukah made this assertion during his keynote address at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti on Monday. The clergyman emphasized that corruption was not initiated by Buhari, but his administration significantly exacerbated it both ethically and financially.

He expressed, “In Nigeria, we have witnessed the most abominable period of corruption. My esteemed colleague, Femi Falana, will delve into this matter as he has extensively written a collection of articles detailing the events that transpired during the tenure of President Buhari.”

“They were not the initiators of corruption, but it is undeniable that in the previous administration, we endured the most repugnant chapter of corruption, encompassing moral, financial, and various other dimensions,” he added.

Kukah expressed his distress over Nigeria compromising its constitutional guarantee of sovereignty by associating with bandits and other terrorists.

The religious leader voiced his concern about the nation being held captive by individuals who pose a significant threat to the foundations of our democracy and the country itself. He remarked that a considerable number of Nigerians have lost confidence in the judicial system.

He characterized the judiciary as yet another casualty, much like every other institution in Nigeria, experiencing a profound state of turmoil.

In his view, Nigeria should refrain from presuming itself to be a fully-fledged democracy but rather acknowledge that it is gradually progressing toward democracy.

This entails the imperative task of reconstructing Nigeria “in the aftermath of the colossal wreckage caused by the previous administration.”

Nevertheless, the Bishop asserted that the moment has arrived to reconstruct the nation, emphasizing that Nigerians have consigned the “disturbing history” to the past in light of the results of the 2023 general elections.

