Nigeria’s Super Falcons Target ‘Transformational’ Victory Over The Lionesses of England At World Cup

Nigeria Women’s national team head coach coach Randy Waldrum believes knocking European champions England Women’s national team out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup would be “transformational” for the sport in the country as the sides prepare to meet in the last 16 on Monday.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have appeared at every Women’s World Cup going back to the inaugural edition in 1991 but their build-up to this year’s tournament was overshadowed by a row with their national federation over bonuses.

They had even threatened to boycott their opening game but put that behind them to draw with Olympic champions Canada Women’s national team and then beat co-hosts Australia Women’s national team in their second game, before a draw with the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team then ensured that they qualified for the last 16 at the expense of Canada and set up a clash with strongly-fancied the Lionesses of England in Brisbane.

The Lionesses of England started the competition with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Haiti Women’s national team, and they defeated Denmark Women’s national team 1-0 in their second game, before defeating China Women’s national team 6-1 in their last group stage game.

England Women’s national team finished at the top spot of their group table with 9 points, while the Super Falcons of Nigeria finished at the second spot with 5 points, and the two teams will be playing in the round of 16 on Monday morning with the hope of booking the quarter final ticket.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

