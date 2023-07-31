Nigeria’s Subsidy Removal Policy Saves Over N1trn, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu passionately appealed to the conscience of Nigerians on Monday, urging them to support the subsidy removal policy and other intervention programs initiated by his government.

According to the Daily Post, during a national briefing, President Tinubu provided reasons for the policy, revealing that his administration had saved over a trillion naira in just over two months by eliminating the unproductive fuel subsidy.

He emphasized that this money would now be used more effectively for the benefit of the people and their families, rather than being squandered by smugglers and fraudsters.

Addressing the ongoing forex crisis, President Tinubu assured the public that the government was closely monitoring the impact of the exchange rate and inflation on gasoline prices. If necessary, interventions would be implemented to allete the situation.

President Tinubu acknowledged that the Nigerian economy was going through a difficult period, causing hardship for its citizens.

He acknowledged the increased cost of fuel and its ripple effect on food and other prices, which were placing a burden on households and businesses. Despite the challenging circumstances, he expressed his desire to help rather than harm the people and the nation.

To allete some of the burdens imposed by the current economic situation, President Tinubu outlined interventions that the Federal Government was implementing in collaboration with state and local governments.

These interventions aimed to allete the suffering of people across different socio-economic brackets.

Overall, President Tinubu made a heartfelt plea for support and understanding, assuring Nigerians that his government was committed to implementing policies and interventions that would ultimately benefit the nation.

