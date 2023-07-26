Nigeria’s Slide into Dictatorship by Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN

In a startling series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, renowned legal expert Jibrin Samuel Okutepa SAN expressed grave concerns about Nigeria’s current state of affairs, warning that the country is sliding into a dangerous path towards dictatorship. Okutepa criticized the erosion of the rule of law in practice, stating that while Nigeria claims to uphold the rule of law in theory, it operates as a despotism and totalitarian regime disguised under the veil of democracy.

The recent confrontation between the Department of State Services (DSS) and Correctional officers, as observed by Okutepa, further supported his assertions of political vendettas being carried out by those in power without regard for the rule of law. He questioned the apparent unchecked power of the DSS and the disrespect shown towards the judiciary, which he believes has failed to assert its supremacy and protect its orders from being flouted.

Okutepa emphasized the crucial role of the legal profession in restoring law and order in Nigeria. He lamented that lawyers have, in the past, condoned too much evil, enabling executive lawlessness and undermining the judiciary’s credibility. He called upon the legal community to reflect on the future and take a stand against the prevailing destruction of democratic principles in the country.

The legal expert’s candid observations raised questions about the true nature of Nigerian democracy, prompting many to reflect on the current system’s effectiveness. Okutepa’s outspoken views have sparked discussions among citizens and legal professionals alike, as they contemplate the nation’s trajectory and what it means for the future of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

