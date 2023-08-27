Nigeria’s Population Is Not The Problem But The Population Of Thieves – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) during the 2023 general elections, has restated his belief that Nigeria’s leadership challenges are the primary cause of the decline in governance. He emphasized that the country’s issues are not as intricate or overpopulated as some leaders may suggest to the public.

The human rights activist also criticized the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for allegedly collaborating with Nigeria’s corrupt leadership, leading to the erosion of the country’s human capital development through unfavorable economic policies and leadership.

According to a report from Sahara Reporters, Sowore stated these on Saturday while featuring on Arise TV programme, Perspectives, where he reacted to the World Bank’s ranking of Nigeria 150 out of 157 on its human capital index.

He noted that the population of Nigeria like China and India was supposed to be a blessing. He said, “Nigeria’s population is not the problem but the population of the thieves is the problem.”

“It is very interesting that the World Bank is the one expressing to the world that we are now lacking in human capital development.

“What we must understand is that Nigeria was subjected to economic policies that actually degraded its capacity to produce people with capacity”

