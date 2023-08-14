Nigeria’s Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Issues Flood Warning To Lagos, Anambra, Adamawa, 16 Others

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned that Lagos, Anambra, Adamawa and 16 other states across the country will experience heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding between August 14 and August 18, 2023.

According to the NEMA flood prediction released on Monday by Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja, and made available by the Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, the flood will heavily affect Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo Lagos and Surulere areas of Lagos state; Atani area of Anambra state; and Numan and Shelleng areas of Adamawa state.

Other areas to be heavily affected are Aboh in Delta state; Ado Ekiti in Ekiti state; Akure, Idanre, Ifon, Iju Itaogbolu, Ogbese, Owo, Owena and Ondo areas of Ondo state; Ifo, Ota and Sagamu areas of Ogun state; Lafia and Wamba areas of Nasarawa state; Ikom and Ogoja areas of Cross River state; Jamaare, Misau, Azare, Itas, Kafin Madaki, Kari, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Katagum areas of Bauchi state.

Also to be affected are Hadejia and Miga areas of Jigawa state; Ilesa and Osogbo areas of Osun state; Kosubosu area of Kwara state; Anka, Bungudu and Gusau areas of Zamfara state; Goronyo area of Sokoto state; Serti area of Taraba state; Ito, Katsina-Alan and Vande-Ikya areas of Benue state; Oguta and Orlu areas of Imo state and Ugba area of Abia state.

NEMA in January said that no fewer than 662 persons died while 3,174 suffered injuries and 2,430,445 others were displaced by the 2022 flood disaster in Nigeria.

NEMA’s Director of Human Resource Management, Musa Zakari said that rapid climate changes had increased the frequency of natural disasters including flood across the country, stressing that the country “may need to re-examine some fundamentally new and more efficient approach to disaster management”.