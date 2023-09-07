Nigeria’s Election Court Strikes Out APC’s Suit Against Peter Obi’s LP Membership

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has struck out a petition filed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice, Kashim Shettima challenging the eligibility of Peter Obi’ s candidacy with the Labour Party, ARISE NEWS reports.

Recall that Peter Obi was a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he decamped to the Labour Party ahead of the February 25th presidential election.

While reading out the petitions before it on Wednesday at the Appeal Court in Abuja, the Tribunal held that it is not within the rights of Tinubu and Shettima to challenge Obi’ s candidacy.

” The issue of membership of a political party is an internal party affair, ” Justice Abba Mohammed said.

The tribunal also dismissed the objection raised by the respondents contending that Obi and LP failed to join Atiku Abubakar as a respondent in their petition,

Meanwhile, presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has ruled that the FCT does not enjoy special privileges ahead of other states.

This was made known by Justice Haruna Tsammani, who took over to deliver judgment on the substantive petition filed by Obi and LP challenging the election of President Tinubu

In the petition, Obi had argued that Tinubu should be disqualified from being president because he failed to win 25% of the votes cast in the FCT.

Justice Tsammani, however said in a ruling on Wednesday, that the FCT is not more important than other states in the country.

