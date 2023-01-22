Nigeria’s 2023 Election Is Not Predictable — US Agency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the predictions and permutations that have been flying around in the country, a United States-based election monitoring agency has declared that the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria would be predictable as opposed to everyone’s opinions and believes that a certain individual would win with a landslide victory.

While Nigerians anticipate the year 2023 general election, the US-based election monitoring agency has applauded Nigeria for the technology-oriented electoral processes that the country has embarked on over the years as far as electioneering processes are concerned.

It is also hopeful that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will rank as the second-largest practitioner of democracy in the whole world by the year 2050. This was said by the President and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Damon Wilson, stated these in an interview with journalists in Abuja during a meeting convened by Yiaga Africa to interact with other stakeholders on preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“It is not my place to determine or predict the outcome of this election. I am a interested observer and what I do see is that I watch relatively low voter turnout and your last election.

“And just by the conversations we are having, we do see a heightened level of engagement, heightened level interest, the fact that we’re less than 40 days out, and most Nigerians don’t know who’s going to win and they don’t know whether there’ll be a runoff,” Wilson said.

