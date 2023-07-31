Nigerians wowed by the handwriting of Vice President, Kashim Shettima

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Blogger, Mufasa Tunde Ednut took to social media to dish out a lovely video of the Vice President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima penning down a lovely note.

Mufasa Tunde Ednut shared the video on his Official Instagram Page few hours ago and it stirred massive reactions from the general public as a lot of people were wowed by the beautiful handwriting of the Vice president. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Mr Kashim Shettima could be clearly spotted writing an official letter with a black pen, his write up seems very neat, well organized and beautiful and this has got a lot of people talking. This is not the first time the handwriting of Mr Shettima is catching the attention of the general public and it’s worth every hype and attention it has received.

Recall that few months ago, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn in as the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after beating off competition from Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party and Peter Gregory Obi of Labour Party to win the 2023 Presidential Election.

Mr Shettima is a renowned politician in the country, he previously served as Senator for Borno Central from 2019 to 2023 and as the Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

