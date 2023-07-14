Nigerians Will Smile In My Administration, Tinubu Promise To Give N8,000 To 12million Households

Vanguard reports that Tinubu plans to split the money to help vulnerable Nigerians affected by the fuel subsidy scrapping.

At his inauguration on May 29 of this year, he announced the abolition of the subsidy regime.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu detailed the plan, stating that some 12 million households will receive N8,000 for six months to allete the hardships they face from the removal of subsidies.

Tinubu provided those details in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, read the letter during Tuesday’s plenary session. Tinubu said the move will allow Nigeria’s needy and vulnerable population to bear the costs of meeting their basic needs.

Recall that he promised to do something about the pain Nigerians are facing after the subsidies are abolished. Since May, many citizens have found it difficult to survive due to the rising cost of living.

However, he said many Nigerians most especially youths will smile and benefit from my admiration.

Before the subsidies were lifted, fuel was sold between 160 and 180 N per liter. But after the subsidies were abolished, the price skyrocketed to N500 and more.

This development had an impact on all other goods on the market, making it difficult for the common people to survive.

Source; Vanguard

