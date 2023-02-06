NEWS

Nigerians Will Not Elect Someone Convicted For Trafficking, APC Is Behind The Cash Scarcity – Dele Momodu

The Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu has again explained how the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu Conceded Victory To Atiku.

Dele who explained this on his verified facebook page noted that Nigerians will not elect an individual convicted for trafficking as the president of the country.

He wrote, “The Atiku/Okowa campaign organization is pleased that that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially conceded to the electoral superiority of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign invites Nigerians to note the admission by the Tinubu Campaign, while responding to the recent Nextier polls that Atiku Abubakar is well grounded, more popular than Tinubu and poised for Victory in the most states of the South East, South South, South West, North East and other parts of the country.

Moreover, there is no way Nigerians will elect an individual convicted for trafficking in narcotic as the president of our nation. This is more with the recent revelation that the APC and the Tinubu presidential campaign are behind the bitting cash scarcity that has brought so much hardship and distress to Nigerians

