Nigerians Will Not Elect Someone Convicted For Trafficking, Apc Is Behind Cash Scarcity Says Dele Momodu

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dele Momodu, the spokesperson for the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential campaign council, has once more detailed how Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, gave Atiku the victory.

Dele, who provided this explanation on his verified Facebook page, emphasized that Nigerians would not choose as president someone who had been convicted of trafficking.

He wrote, “The Atiku/Okowa campaign organization is pleased that that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially conceded to the electoral superiority of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign requests that Nigerians take note of the Tinubu campaign’s admission, made in response to the most recent Nextier polls, that Atiku Abubakar is more well-versed, more well-liked than Tinubu, and likely to win in the majority of the South East, South South, South West, North East, and other states.

Furthermore, it is impossible for Nigerians to choose a president who has been found guilty of drug trafficking. This is especially true in light of the latest information that the APC and the Tinubu presidential campaign are responsible for the severe cash shortage that has caused so much suffering and misery for Nigerians.

