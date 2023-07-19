Nigerians Will Dance On The Streets If Tinubu’s Election Is Nullified – PDP Says

The Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Pedro Obaseki, said that Nigerians will be overwhelmed with joy if the court nullifies the 2023 presidential election which proclaimed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner.

Obaseki said this on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing the press ahead of the judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). He also believes that PEPT will deliver fair judgment that will be acceptable to the concerned parties.

Pedro Obaseki’s word reads: “There is still a watershed moment and that moment might just be provided by the Allied Peoples Movement petition in this election. That does not in any way discontinuance the other mounting evidences. We were here when the election took place, we were here when the election were declared and we are still waiting for those that want to celebrate, they have not celebrated.

“You may be shocked that immediately there is a judgment that does not validate the supposed election of President Tinubu people will run into the street to celebrate, that is the truth.”

